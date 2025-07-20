Photos: Senses Block Party ‘Fandomania’

This month’s Senses Block Party welcomed guests to a world of ‘Fandomania’ where all things fantasy came to life on Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Thursday night, with games for children and live music for everyone to enjoy.
Guests dance to live music during the Senses Block Party “Fandomania” celebration on July 17, 2025 in Old Town Newhall in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
A live band performs famous film classics during the Senses Block Party, with this month’s theme as “Fandomania” on July 17, 2025 in Old Town Newhall in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
A child attempts to ring the bell when hitting a high striker during the Senses Block Party “Fandomania” celebration on July 17, 2025 in Old Town Newhall in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Children rock climb during the Senses Block Party “Fandomania” celebration on July 17, 2025 in Old Town Newhall in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Antonio Montealegre, 6, duels with a Star Wars character during the Senses Block Party “Fandomania” celebration on July 17, 2025 in Old Town Newhall in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
A man helps a child off of the Spider-Man Velcro wall during the Senses Block Party “Fandomania” celebration on July 17, 2025 in Old Town Newhall in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Saki Korbel jams out to live music during the Senses Block Party, with this month’s theme as “Fandomania” on July 17, 2025 in Old Town Newhall in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Fantasy fanatics were met with Star Wars and superhero film characters at the Senses Block Party “Fandomania” celebration on July 17, 2025 in Old Town Newhall in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
From left: Emma, Jessica, and Paulo Martinez get a caricature portrait done during the Senses Block Party “Fandomania” celebration on July 17, 2025 in Old Town Newhall in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Antonio Montealegre, 6, greets Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars at the Senses Block Party “Fandomania” celebration on July 17, 2025 in Old Town Newhall in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Siblings Ilynna Estrada, 12, and Joshua Estrada, 9, get caricature portraits done at the Senses Block Party “Fandomania” celebration on July 17, 2025 in Old Town Newhall in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Gael Espinoza, 7, duels with a Star Wars character during the Senses Block Party “Fandomania” celebration on July 17, 2025 in Old Town Newhall in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal