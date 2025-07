Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched at 5:04 p.m. to a vehicle fire on the 24000 block of Copper Hill Drive in Valencia, according to the PulsePoint app.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were dispatched and arrived on the scene at Bliss Car Wash at 5:07 p.m., according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet with the station.

Firefighters closed the call at 5:24 p.m., according to the PulsePoint app.

Photos by: Kamryn Martell/The Signal