Reports of illegal fireworks skyrocket on Fourth of July 

By Kamryn Martell and Katherine Quezada

Signal Staff Writers

The Fourth of July is a holiday known for hot dogs, being with loved ones, the red-white-and-blue motif, and most exciting of all – the fireworks.

But, while they are fun to watch, fireworks are illegal, including those labeled “safe and sane,” within the Santa Clarita Valley and its unincorporated areas, according to the city of Santa Clarita’s fireworks page.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported approximately 160 firework-related calls on Friday night during Independence Day festivities, according to Watch Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, a spokesman for the station.

The Owen Fire burns a half-acre of brush in the midst of Independence Day festivities on July 4, 2025 in Canyon Country, Calif. Courtesy of Niru Singh of Hollywood Henna.

Despite the high volume of illegal fireworks, there were no reported injuries that the station received, he added, and he could not confirm whether any arrests were made.

When asked if illegal fireworks were the causes of the “Sky Fire” in Castaic, and the “Owen Fire” in Canyon Country, Hoslet could not confirm as deputies still had to further investigate the incidents and review the calls the station received, he said on Saturday.

Valencia resident Niru Singh was taking photos of her son when she saw sparks going off at a distance near a trail behind her home and other residential structures. She described it as unusual.

That part of the area is always dark, Singh said, but at approximately 9:14 p.m. it was illuminated by flames that would be known as the Owen Fire.

Although it only burned a half-acre of brush, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Fred Fielding, it was enough to frighten residents and keep them on high alert throughout the night, said Singh.

“We’re always scared. If a single ember falls on our hill, our house would be at risk. Thankfully there was no wind but immediately and frantically, we started calling 9-1-1,” Singh said.

She and her neighbors began to douse the brush near their homes in case the brush fire grew in size, she said, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in approximately 14 minutes, according to Fielding.

Courtesy of Niru Singh of Hollywood Henna.

Just before the brush fire broke out, illegal fireworks were being ignited near the trail, Singh said, believing that a group of people who appeared to be teenagers were playing with them.

One began to burn sporadically instead of shooting upward toward the sky, like they are designed to, she said.

“I couldn’t sleep throughout the night. Every firework was scaring me. Fire doesn’t make sound and I was scared to fall asleep thinking, ‘What if there’s a fire burning right now?’” Singh said.

However, the Owen Fire did not have immediate structure threat, Fielding said, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters quickly responded to the scene, contained the blaze, and performed mop-up procedures.

On June 20, local leaders and first responders held a wildfire safety conference at Towsley Canyon Trailhead, ahead of the July 4 activities.

During the conference, Lt. Brandon Barclay, acting captain for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, stated that if a fire is caused due to fireworks, those responsible may be considered negligent and held criminally responsible.

A misdemeanor involving fireworks can carry fines ranging from $500 to $1,000 or jail time for up to a year, Barclay said, adding that if deputies locate individuals in possession of large quantities of fireworks and/or selling them, they could face felony charges.

In the past, law enforcement officials have made several arrests in the SCV due to the use of illegal fireworks, including individuals who have modified them into explosives, Barclay added.