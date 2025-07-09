Residents speak out on Weste’s request to oust Lite 

Despite a room loud with vocal support asking for her to stay, the Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday voted to remove Denise Lite from her role on Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission with a 3-2 vote, following a request by Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste.

Lite was appointed by Weste in September, after Weste’s previous appointee, Dennis Ostrom, abruptly retired from the role in August.

Both Councilman Jason Gibbs and Councilwoman Marsha McLean spoke out against the removal, saying there’s been no evidence of wrongdoing.

During the appointment process, Weste called Lite, a family law attorney who came in fourth during the 2022 Santa Clarita City Council race, “a very distinguished lady,” who’s “uniquely qualified as a lawyer to benefit our Planning Commission decisions.”

More recently, the relationship has taken a turn for the worse.

Weste sent a letter to Lite at 4:37 p.m. June 18 demanding her resignation by June 20, effective immediately, according to materials supplied in response to a Public Records Act request filed by The Signal.

Lite replied less than two minutes later to state her surprise at the request.

There was no further documented communication between the two, according to available public records, leaving the dispute to be settled Tuesday.

During public comment at Tuesday’s meeting, 29 residents filed cards to comment on Weste’s request to remove Lite, with 22 opposed to the ouster.

Lite solicited support from all pockets of the community, receiving comment cards of support from individuals ranging from water board and school board leaders to Stephanie English, who’s the community liaison for L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

English described the situation as a challenge to transparency based on “unsubstantiated claims” by Weste.

Mayor Bill Miranda began the discussion by turning the floor over to Weste, who opened the hearing with a statement.

Weste said she had no ill will for Lite, but it was a matter of her being able to serve her constituents.

“At no time during my time on the council have I required my commissioners to vote a certain way,” Weste said, in response to claims by Lite at the previous meeting that Weste was asking her to step down as a form of political retaliation because Lite questioned deals Weste was involved in.

Weste said she has been unable to confer with Lite regarding Planning Commission business, which has made the situation untenable for her.

The Santa Clarita Municipal Code lists 13 duties for a planning commissioner, including “consult and advise with public officials and agencies,” “investigate and make recommendations to the City Council” and “endeavor to promote public interest in an understanding of the general plan.”

However, as one frequent commenter, city resident Tony Maldonado said, “It’s a matter of law,” also mentioning that “commissioners … serve at the pleasure of the City Council,” citing the city’s code.

While the council’s practice is for each council member to nominate a commissioner, and the nominees are typically ratified by the rest of the council, a single council member cannot appoint or remove a commissioner without a vote of the council.

“The issue is very simple,” Weste said. “For council members, you have confidence in their appointments and the willingness to communicate. I have not and will not cast any aspersions against Denise. However, the Planning Commission is an appointed position, not an elected position, and I trust that my fellow council members and the public will understand my position.”

Weste contended at the June 24 Santa Clarita City Council meeting that she has not been able to get in contact with Lite, “my planning commissioner,” and that it was impacting her ability to serve her constituents.

Lite flatly denied the claims two weeks ago, saying she had more to tell the City Council, which she indicated she would do at Tuesday’s council meeting.

During Lite’s public comment, she went through the requirements listed in the city’s code for the commissioners and council members, saying she’s never missed a meeting and only asked questions that led to more transparency, “which should be cheered.”

On June 24, Lite contended her dismissal was retribution for asking questions about deals that Weste had negotiated with local developers.

There were two deals in particular that Lite said were at issue: The Hartwell and the Newhall Avenue Mixed-Use Plan.

On both projects, Lite said she had earned Weste’s animus by questioning deals Weste was involved in, which Weste denied.

During the discussion Tuesday, several local board members took issue with Weste calling Lite “my planning commissioner.”

SCV Water Agency Vice President Bill Cooper said if the conversations between the elected official and their appointee need to be one-on-one, then what’s the point of public discussion with the commission, supporting Lite’s position.

Fred Arnold, a local CEO and member of the Santa Clarita Community College District governing board, agreed.

“Once you appoint them,” Arnold said during public comment, “they’re not your commissioner, they’re our commissioner.”