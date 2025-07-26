Santa Clarita extends deadline for Planning Commission applications 

The city announced Thursday that Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste has asked for an extension in order to solicit more applications for an open spot on the Planning Commission.

The city first declared the unplanned vacancy July 10 for a spot on the five-member advisory body after the Santa Clarita City Council voted 3-2 to remove Denise Lite, Weste’s previous nominee, at Weste’s behest on July 8.

As a matter of course and tradition, the City Council members approve each other’s nominees, although the city’s bylaws state the commissioner serves at the pleasure of the entire council.

Weste did not respond to a phone call requesting comment for this story.

Carrie Lujan, city communications director, said Thursday afternoon that Weste had requested the extension because, at the time of her request, only two applications had been received.

Lujan did not release the order in which the applications were received, and stated the applications are not releasable to the public until after the City Council has reviewed them. She released the names of five applicants who had submitted applications as of the original 5 p.m. deadline: Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Edward Hill, Jacob Tjoelker, JB Martinez and Prital Patel.

Lujan said that the opening being posted during the middle of summer might have had something to do with the low number of early applicants.

There aliso was a fair amount of controversy surrounding the divisive 3-2 vote on Lite’s ouster, which left council members Jason Gibbs and Marsha McLean opposite Weste, Mayor Bill Miranda and Councilwoman Patsy Ayala.

“The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026,” according to a news release issued Thursday by Lujan. “The deadline for submitting an application and letters of recommendation to the City Clerk’s Office has been extended to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.”

The Planning Commission advises the City Council on matters related to development projects, property acquisition, specific plans, zoning and other planning matters. The five-member Planning Commission meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month, at 6 p.m.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and maintain their principal residence in the city.

The vote to remove Lite followed an hourslong discussion between residents and the City Council at the last council meeting, in which Weste said she hadn’t been able to communicate with “my commissioner.” Lite said she didn’t have any unreturned calls or emails from Weste, which was backed up by phone records later obtained by The Signal.

Weste said she needed to have open communication with the person who takes on the role of a planning commissioner and that wasn’t the situation, adding she had no ill will toward Lite.

Lite said Weste was removing her for openly questioning a pair of deals Weste negotiated on behalf of the city for properties in Newhall, one of which Weste ended up recusing herself from when it came to the City Council for a vote.

Online applications are available on the city’s website at SantaClarita.gov/City-Clerk/Notice-of-Vacancy.