Taco sues-day: City goes after unlicensed taco vendors   

The city of Santa Clarita announced Friday a lawsuit against a collection of taco vendors who operate throughout the city, according to a statement from the city.

“The city is informed and believes and alleges thereon that defendants are operating Tacos Jacky as a sidewalk kitchen with dangerous food safety conditions, including, but not limited to, unsafe food storage, unsafe temperature, unmarked food items, cross-contamination, unrefrigerated meats and partially cooked and unmarked meats,” according to the city’s complaint, which is seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction “to abate a public nuisance.”

The legal action was taken by City Attorney Joe Montes after the business accrued more than $17,000 in unpaid fines, according to the city’s release.

“Since 2019, Tacos Jacky has been operating without a valid peddler’s license, public health permit and sidewalk vending permit, all in violation of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code,” according to the release.

“The city’s Community Preservation staff members have conducted 218 site inspections at multiple Tacos Jacky locations. Of those inspections, staff members observed Tacos Jacky operating with dangerous food safety conditions which posed an immediate health and safety threat to the residents of Santa Clarita on 74 occasions and required Tacos Jacky to cease operation immediately,” according to the release.

The suit, which does not appear to have been conformed in court yet according to a copy obtained from the city, was not yet entered into the L.A. County Superior Court’s online records as of the city’s announcement of its lawsuit at 4:37 p.m. Friday.

“Staff provided information and resources on vending requirements, but Tacos Jacky continues to return and operate without appropriate licenses and permits in Santa Clarita,” according to a city statement. “Due to non-compliance with the SCMC, the city has issued 40 citations to individuals operating Tacos Jacky, totaling $17,250 in unpaid citations.”

The complaint also shared dozens of photos labeled as the findings from city staff inspections, and alleges that between June of last year and April, the city’s Code Enforcement staff saw the taco vendor on 16 separate occasions “without a valid peddler’s license, public health permit and sidewalk vending permit” on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

“Defendants’ maintenance of Tacos Jacky affects the entire community and neighborhood,” according to the complaint. “Its current condition is injurious to health, offensive to the senses, and obstructs the free use of the property and neighboring properties by interfering with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property. Such a condition is objectionable to the neighborhood and community as a whole.”