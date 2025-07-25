Blog

Photos: Schiavo speaks at VIA event

From left: Valley Industry Association’s Selina Thomas and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, take part in “Cocktails and Conversation” at Margarita’s Mexican Grill in Valencia, July 24, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal
From left: Valley Industry Association’s Selina Thomas and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, take part in “Cocktails and Conversation” at Margarita’s Mexican Grill in Valencia, July 24, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

Area representatives and business leaders took part in the Valley Industry Association’s “Cocktails and Conversation” with Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, at Margarita’s Mexican Grill on Thursday evening in Valencia.

Photos by: Michael Picarella/The Signal
Picture of Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS