SCV Sheriff’s Station revives catalytic converter etching event 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station hosted its revived free catalytic converter etching event for residents in the parking lot of Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita on Saturday morning.

The event had booths set up for information on the Taskforce for Regional Auto-Theft Prevention unit, a recruitment booth for the station and a booth for check-in with deputies.

Deputy Keith Wells speaks to attendees before he rabs their paperwork at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Catalytic Converter Etching Event in Valencia, Saturday, July 19, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Sgt. Johnny Gillespie said that there has been an epidemic of catalytic converter thefts within Los Angeles County.

Que Muel, an auto-theft detective with the station, said the catalytic converter is a part of the vehicle’s emissions and is required in the state of California.

The converters are targeted by thieves for the precious metal content, which is then sold on the scrap metal market.

“So, to combat that, what we’re doing is the TRAP unit came out to put on a free event where we etch your VIN number from your vehicle under (the) catalytic converter,” Gillespie said. “So, what that does is it doesn’t prevent the theft of the catalytic converter, but what happens is if it’s if it’s stolen in the future, then we can identify what vehicle that came from, and then now we have a victim, and now we can take that person to court for prosecution.”

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies pose with Taskforce for Regional Auto-Theft Prevention workers and Freeway Towing tow truck workers at the SCV Sheriff’s Station Catalytic Converter Etching Event in Valencia, Saturday, July 19, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Gillespie said community engagement helps in trying to prevent auto thefts.

He added that doing this event for free is great because it is what the station does for the community as a whole – they help out, and they serve.

Gillespie said converter thefts have been on the rise because it’s a quick process to steal them.

“They jack the car up real quick, they use electric saws, they cut it out, and they’re gone. So then what they do from there is they take that catalytic converter, and then they’re selling a metal inside,” Gillespie said. “So, within the night, individuals can collect two, three, up to 10 of them, and it’s just quick money for the guys.”

Muel said the value of the materials incentivizes thieves.

“It’s rhodium, which is the most valuable material inside the catalytic converter. I don’t know what the going rate is per ounce today, but it got to the point where it was almost $15,000 an ounce. And that’s why it’s so popular for the theft,” Muel said.

Rodney Luna looks at some pamphlets at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Catalytic Converter Etching Event in Valencia, Saturday, July 19, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

The price of rhodium, as of July 18, is listed at $5,800 per troy ounce, according to DailyMetalPrice.

Muel added that on average, he has noticed that catalytic converter thefts happen two to three times per week with Hyundais and Kias being targeted due to how they are made and how easy it is to steal them.

“And it’s happening everywhere. It’s happening at, you know, parking garages and now it’s gotten so blatant to where these crooks are stealing them from their front yard,” Muel said.

Muel said if he can give the community some advice, it would be to put some form of tracking device in their car.

“If people can put some type of tracker to identify and locate their vehicle if it has been stolen, that’s great for law enforcement. Whether it’s an iPod or the AirTag, and then there’s also aftermarket trackers that are available now to the public,” Muel said.

Richard Nerone had just bought a car with his wife on July 10 and was quoted $1,300 to etch his catalytic converter.

“Well, because they’re going to be after brand new catalytic converters, I’m sure. In their minds, it probably has the minerals and the metals inside that are going to be more worth more money than an older car that may have been exhausted or already used up,” Nerone said.

Nerone said that the community should consider getting an etching done because replacements are too expensive and the event is free.