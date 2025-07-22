Southern brunch aims to lift up youth aging out of foster care 

Almost nine years ago, Finally Family Homes set out to help young adults, particularly those aging out of foster care, with housing, job placement and life skills. On Saturday, the nonprofit organization hosted its first-ever Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser at the Mitchell River House in Canyon Country.

According to Christina Dronen, Finally Family Homes founder and executive director, the event was to be the organization’s largest fundraising effort of the year.

“It’s a really difficult environment for nonprofits right now,” she said in an interview during the brunch. “So much government funding is cut. This will help us continue to provide housing, food, clothing, rental assistance — all that our young people need.”

Christina Dronen tells a roomful of people about the XXX during Finally Family Homes’ Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser at the Mitchel River House in Canyon Country, July 19, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Cyndi Kleinfeld, a board member of Finally Family Homes, said the event was designed to be an intimate brunch for about 60 guests. She added that their goal was not only to raise funds but also to increase awareness of the nonprofit’s work.

“We help youth 18 to 26 who are struggling with homelessness,” she said. “A lot of them are former foster youth, and we help them with housing, job placement and life skills. Really, a lot of them don’t have a family, so we try to provide them that sense of community and place — that family they need.”

Guests arriving Saturday morning were welcomed to the city of Santa Clarita’s Mitchell River House, where the setting — complete with wraparound porches and a rustic interior — helped establish a Southern-inspired atmosphere for the brunch event. Attendees were served champagne or apple cider and enjoyed a menu featuring classic Southern cuisine.

Southern food is served up at Finally Family Homes’ Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser at the Mitchel River House in Canyon Country, July 19, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Henry Pigeé, senior pastor of Valencia Christian Center, was among those in attendance. He was happy to support what he called a really good cause.

“This whole thing is about helping families, healing people,” he said. “I always find that when you do something for others, you bring healing to your own soul.”

Pigeé came to the event with his wife, Alicia. The couple’s son, Gabe, is the music director at Valencia Christian Center. He led members of the church’s choir to perform some songs for guests.

“Today we’re going to share a few songs of celebration and remembrance,” he said in an interview before the performance. “Hopefully we can touch the hearts of the guests today, maybe move them to want to give into charity a little more.”

The crowd bobbed and clapped to the music as they offered up Christian folk songs like “Down to the River to Pray.”

Valencia Christian Center choir members sing during Finally Family Homes’ Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser at the Mitchel River House in Canyon Country, July 19, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Finally Family Homes board members and Dronen addressed attendees about the group’s mission and thanked everyone for their support. They also presented a video on a big-screen TV that offered testimonials from young adults who have benefited from the Finally Family Homes organization.

“People can see real people and understand the real lives that are being touched,” Dronen said during an interview. “We’ve served over 400 young adults at this point, plus many of their children. This is our chance to put some of the faces to it.”

In addition to the $125 fee collected per person for the brunch, some guests donated more and took part in a silent auction that included two Disneyland passes, lunch with Santa Clarita City Councilman Jason Gibbs, jewelry, art and gift baskets from various sponsors.

A silent auction includes artwork at Finally Family Homes’ Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser at the Mitchel River House in Canyon Country, July 19, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Dronen said that Finally Family Homes aims to not only provide essentials to young people, but also to help them feel valued and to believe in their own potential as a way to overcome difficult circumstances.

“I think sometimes we can make judgments about young people who are struggling,” she said. “We don’t realize that it’s so often not for their own mistakes, but it’s just what life has handed them. Given the opportunity, they can grow and really stand out.”

For more information about Finally Family Homes and the work they do, go to FinallyFamilyHomes.org.

From left: Louise Castaldo, Sharon Bronson and Jill Friedman share a moment during Finally Family Homes’ Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser at the Mitchel River House in Canyon Country, July 19, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Jeffrey Forrest asks the crowd for financial donations to support Finally Family Homes during the organization’s Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser at the Mitchel River House in Canyon Country, July 19, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Gabe Pigeé plays the keyboard for Valencia Christian Center choir members during Finally Family Homes’ Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser at the Mitchel River House in Canyon Country, July 19, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Jill Friedman thanks sponsors of Finally Family Homes’ Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser at the Mitchel River House in Canyon Country, July 19, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Valencia Christian Center choir members sing during Finally Family Homes’ Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser at the Mitchel River House in Canyon Country, July 19, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal