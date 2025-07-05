Stars, stripes and Santa Clarita: A community united at the 93rd Fourth of July Parade 

Haley and Tim Mendez sat in folding chairs under one of their two pop-up canopies with misters strung up along the inside to keep themselves cool on Friday morning. They were with their parents and grandparents, their kids and friends, in the same spot they get every year on the sidewalk in front of the AutoZone Auto Parts store on Orchard Village Road in Newhall to watch the 93rd annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.

According to Tim Mendez, setting up their “campsite” is a multi-step process. Haley Mendez explained it in more detail.

“We tie up a spot with a chair at 7 a.m. the day before,” she said. “And then we put up our canopies around 11 at night. Then we set up all the chairs in the morning (of the Fourth) around 5.”

Haley and her brother have been going to the parade since before they can remember. Their dad, Shaun Mendez, said he started going decades ago when his grandfather marched with the Knights of Columbus. His mom, Annette Mendez-Jones, said she’s been attending the parade since then, too.

The parade is a family tradition. It’s a time to celebrate the country that many in the family served while in the Marine Corps, and it’s a time to celebrate with the community.

Now in its 93rd year, the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is a highlight of the year for so many who organize it, participate in it, and judge it — a beloved tradition that brings the wider Santa Clarita Valley community together in one place to celebrate Independence Day.

This year’s parade, themed “Home Is Where the Hart Is … Welcome Hart Park!” also marked the official addition of the historic William S. Hart Park as Santa Clarita’s 40th city park. The city assumed ownership of the park from Los Angeles County on July 1.

During the pancake breakfast hosted by the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita, which has been a pre-parade tradition for almost 60 years, club Vice President Scott Hoolahan said the Fourth of July Parade is near and dear to his heart.

“This event makes me feel like I live in a small town,” he said. “It’s truly a piece of Americana.”

He added that the Rotary Club would serve 500 people before 9 a.m. when the parade would start. They’d give away 100 of those meals to first responders, veterans and kids under 12.

Another Santa Clarita Fourth of July tradition is the Independence Day Classic on Lyons Avenue in Newhall. This year marked 41 years of the run. Hundreds participated in the event hosted by Santa Clarita Runners. It featured races for all ages and ability levels, including a 5K run, the Kids K and the 1-Mile Masters Walk, designed for those looking for a more relaxed experience.

Sofia Avaca of Valencia and her boyfriend Pharrell Leon of Newhall ran the 5K for the first time this year. Avaca said she’d wanted to do it for years and finally got the chance. Leon said he likes running and he likes to be with his girlfriend, so, he came along.

Across the street in front of The Break Room in Newhall were Jessie Roberge and her family in chairs eagerly awaiting the start of the parade. Roberge’s kids, who are 8 and 6 years old, were playing cornhole in The Break Room parking lot.

“We like to do anything that’s community-based,” Roberge said. “I think everyone fun shows up and it’s always a good time.”

Roberge added that her family also enjoys attending Concerts in the Park during the summer and trunk-or-treat events around Halloween. One of their favorite parts of the parade is seeing local sports teams — especially the champions — marching by, which she said fills them with a strong sense of community pride.

Roberge’s mother-in-law, Lori Moore of Saugus, has been coming to the parade for over 20 years. She said it’s always been special to her because it’s a patriotic way to start the holiday. People she doesn’t necessarily see during the year will always show up at the parade.

“I end up seeing a lot of people I know here,” she said. “A lot of locals. And I love that.”

Community took on a deeper meaning for her after the Saugus High School shooting in 2019. She even has a Saugus Strong tattoo on the inside of her right arm to show her support. That’s what community does, she said.

At around 9 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station motorcycle units led the parade down Main Street. Following behind were area dignitaries, first responders, veterans, local groups and businesses in classic cars, tractors, trucks, golf carts, go-carts, floats and more.

They turned off Main Street and headed west on Lyons Avenue to Orchard Village Road, turned north, and then concluded on Dalbey Drive at Avenida Ignacio.

Offering commentary through a public address system near the Old Town Newhall Library were Bruce and Gloria Fortine, who, as chairs of the parade, said they’d been offering color to the crowd for 30 years.

“This is the best event in Santa Clarita,” Gloria Fortine said. “It’s so historic. We both grew up here in the Santa Clarita Valley. As kids, this was part of life here.”

The Fortines announced the names of the groups going by in the parade, they offered the year, make and model of some of the vehicles they saw, and they even had conversations with friendly faces. It seemed they knew near everyone.

As he passed by, they even cheered and congratulated Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Cmdr. Justin Diez, who was recently promoted from captain to commander.

Down Lyons Avenue, Isahi Sierra, the manager of Jimmy Dean’s in Newhall, was standing in the doorway of his restaurant, one eye on his business and the other on the parade. He said he’s done the same thing for the past five years. His favorite part of the parade: the fire trucks and the families, which, he said, always make him happy to see.

Toward the end of the parade route, on Dalbey Drive — a residential street — the Salazar family was out on the front lawn under a canopy enjoying the view of the community as they enjoyed the Fourth of July festivities. A sign in the yard read: “Proud family of over 40 veterans. Navy, Marines, Army. WWII, Korean, Vietnam, Desert Storm and Afghanistan Wars.”

Rosemary Salazar named her dad, uncles, brothers, a son-in-law and a nephew who served the country. She was with her daughter, also named Rosemary, and her husband, Dario Salazar, who said he’s been playing music from his garage during the parade for 37 years.

The parade ran from about 9 to 11 a.m., during which judges were tasked with selecting the top three entries. According to judges Barbara Myler and Jim McCarthy, they and other judges based their decisions on several criteria: how well each entry matched the theme, the use of music and decorations, overall appearance, and — most importantly — enthusiasm.

Both Myler and McCarthy have been involved in the parade for years. McCarthy spoke about why it was important to him.

“I’m a Vietnam veteran for one thing,” he said. “My dad was a veteran. My grandfather was a veteran in World War I, and we’ve just always been involved in government or community. This is community. This is all community.”

The Best Decorated award went to Fil-Am Association of SCV, the Best of Theme award went to Vietnam Veterans of America No. 355, and the Sweepstakes award went to Outlaw Jeep Ladies of So Cal.