Suspects detained at gunpoint on Newhall Ranch Road

Multiple suspects were detained at gunpoint on suspicion of robbery near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road on Friday evening, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“We got a call at about 6:15 p.m. from the Macy’s at the mall,” said Watch Sgt. Justin Boosalis, adding that, while it was initially reported as a theft, the crime would ultimately be referred to as a robbery. The suspects fled the scene in a truck in an unknown direction, but deputies were able to identify the vehicle’s plates once they arrived on the scene.

Soon after, sheriff’s deputies located the suspects near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Newhall Ranch roads and detained them at gunpoint.

According to Boosalis, no injuries were sustained during the arrest.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.