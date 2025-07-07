Trump signs major disaster declaration over Texas flooding 

By Jack Phillips

President Donald Trump on Sunday signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, Texas, following floods that left dozens of people dead over the weekend, while it was later confirmed that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been activated to respond.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that he had “just signed” the declaration for Kerr County to make sure that first responders “immediately have the resources they need” to respond to the flooding, which officials say has left at least 67 people dead and many more missing.

“Our incredible U.S. Coast Guard, together with State First Responders, have saved more than 850 lives. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!” Trump added in the post, saying that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are responding.

Searchers in Kerr County have found 16 bodies since Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of dead there to 59, said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. The dead included 21 children, he said.

He pledged to keep searching in the Hill Country region until “everybody is found” from Friday’s flash floods. Four deaths also were reported in Travis County, three in Burnet County, and one in Kendall County, officials said.

Rescuers dealt with broken trees, overturned cars and muck-filled debris in the difficult task to find survivors. Authorities still have not said how many people were missing beyond the 11 children and a camp counselor from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp.

Also Sunday, Noem said in a statement that FEMA is being deployed to Texas to deal with the floods, which started on Thursday evening following significant rains.

“Thank you, President Trump,” she wrote in her statement. “We are currently deploying [FEMA] resources to Texas first responders, and will work closely with state and local authorities to ensure the people of Texas get the support they need as search efforts continue and recovery begins.”

In a statement, Abbott vowed that authorities will work around the clock and said new areas are being searched as the water recedes. He declared Sunday a day of prayer for the state.

“I urge every Texan to join me in prayer this Sunday — for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of our communities, and for the safety of those on the front lines,” he said in a statement.

Ahead of the flooding, the National Weather Service on Thursday had advised of potential flooding and then sent out a series of flash flood warnings early on July 4. Later, it issued a flash flood emergency, which is considered a relatively rare alert, to warn of imminent danger posed by rapid rises in floodwaters.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, whose district encompasses the flood-hit area, said in a post on social media that he wants “everybody to remember the courage of the heroic sacrifice of those who gave their lives to save some of those little girls lives, camp counselors, [and] camp directors.”

“I cannot say enough about the teamwork here, regardless of party, from the president on down, to get this done for the people of Texas.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.