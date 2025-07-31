Valladares to host grand openings for 2 district offices 

News release

Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, is scheduled next week to host two grand opening celebrations to mark the launch of two new district offices, including one in Santa Clarita.

These events will offer community members the chance to tour the new offices, meet Valladares and staff, and learn more about the services available through the district offices, according to a news release from the state senator’s office.

“My team and I are here for one reason — to serve our community,” Valladares said in the release. “There’s no more important place for us to be than right here, working alongside the people I represent. I’m thrilled to celebrate the opening of our new district offices and expand the ways we can help make government work better for everyone.”

The Santa Clarita office grand opening is scheduled 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at 25060 W. Avenue Stanford, Suite 130, Valencia.

For Antelope Valley constituents, a grand opening is scheduled the previous day: 5:30-7 p.m. Monday at 42505 10th St. W., Suite 109, Lancaster.