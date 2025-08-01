Man killed in Newhall Pass collision 

A man was pronounced dead on the scene by L.A. County Fire Department personnel after a two-vehicle traffic collision on The Old Road and north Weldon Canyon Road on Saturday afternoon, according to officers with California Highway Patrol Traffic Management.

The two vehicles were a Toyota Rav-4 and a Pontiac Grand AM, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for CHP-Newhall area office.

The man who was killed was described as being Hispanic and about 70 years old.

The other man, the Toyota Rav-4 driver, was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in an unknown condition, Burgos-Lopez said.

Officers were dispatched at 12:18 p.m. to the collision, said Officer Michael Nasir with CHP Traffic Management.

CHP officers are still investigating the scene as of the publication of this story, Nasir said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area at 12:22 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 12:33 p.m., according to Fred Fielding, spokesman for the Fire Department.

There were no patients trapped, and the injured man was transported to the hospital at 1:03 p.m., according to Fielding.