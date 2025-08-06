Agua Dulce man held to answer in fatal crash 

Family and friends who have waited more than two years for justice will get their day in court for a fatal hit-and-run in Agua Dulce, according to court records.

Judge Deborah Horowitz of the Antelope Valley Courthouse held James Preston Fulton, 61, of Agua Dulce, to answer for vehicular manslaughter, a hit-and-run resulting in death and dissuading a witness by threat, as well as allegations that he has a previous violent felony conviction and an allegation that great bodily injury occurred.

It’s one of two cases he’s facing from allegations dating back to the month of February 2023.

Jeff Engels was heading north on Soledad Canyon Road, east of Briggs Road in Agua Dulce, around 6 p.m. Feb. 7, 2023, when a white Ford F-450 made a U-turn directly into his path, according to statements from law enforcement officials in court documents obtained by The Signal.

Engels was killed in the crash, according to California Highway Patrol officers who investigated the case.

“Jeff will be forever remembered as a hardworking man who deeply loved his son, his family, and the friends he made along his journey in life, and proudly served his country with honor, grace and sacrifice,” according to an email to The Signal from Brianne Brozey, one of Engels’ longtime friends.

Officers reported finding pieces of Engels’ bike on a trail to the spot where Fulton had parked his truck and that they could see traces of paint from Engels’ motorcycle scraped onto Fulton’s truck, according to court records in a search warrant request.

The truck sped away, dragging the bike for nearly a quarter mile, a path that could be tracked by the fluids that leaked from the motorcycle, according to court documents that detailed the investigation.

Officers later said they were able to obtain video of the fatal collision and Fulton pulling his vehicle to the side of the road, according to their report, as well as neighbor accounts that stated Fulton regularly drove the truck and parked it where officers found it in the 9900 block of Soledad Canyon Road.

In their warrants, CHP officers said they believe Fulton pulled over in the 9900 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to surveillance video, and then proceeded to back the truck up several times until the motorcycle was dislodged and drove off heading south.

CHP officers also reported finding a large amount of marijuana in the truck when they seized it, according to their search warrant.

Fulton was remanded to Sheriff’s Department custody on Friday in lieu of $200,000 bail, but department records indicated that he was released on a bond the following day.

Less than two weeks after the fatal crash, Fulton was arrested in Palmdale on Feb. 20, 2023, for suspicion of grand theft auto and assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors alleged that he stole a car and then hit a patrol vehicle driven by a deputy who was responding to the alleged carjacking.

He’s facing two felony charges in Antelope Valley related to that case, as well.

He’s due back in court Aug. 15 when he’s scheduled to enter his plea to all of his charges.