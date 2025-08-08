Canyon Fire: 0% containment reported, 4,856 acres burned 

The Canyon Fire has burned about 4,856 acres and no containment has yet been established, according to officials with the Ventura County Fire Department.

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place as of Friday morning. Areas under evacuation orders stretch from Piru to Val Verde, Romero Canyon, Oak Canyon, and Hasley Canyon.

Evacuation warnings remain in place as of Friday morning for multiple evacuation zones adjacent to those areas, including portions of Castaic and Valencia west of Interstate 5.

The fire began on Thursday afternoon, initially reported as burning 30 acres, and by 9:50 p.m. exploded to 4,856 acres.

There are about 400 firefighters fighting the blaze, according to Andrew Dowd, public information officer with Ventura County Fire Department.

About 2,700 residents and 700 structures are in the evacuation zones, with about 14,000 residents and over 5,000 structures in evacuation warning zones, Dowd said.

The areas that are still under an evacuation order as of Friday morning are CAS-VALVERDE-B, CAS-VALVERDE-D, CAS-OAKCANYON, CAS-HASLEY, CAS-ROMERO, CAS-GOLDENSTATE-C, CAS-GOLDENSTATE-D, according to the Watch Duty app.

Areas that are in evacuation warning zones are CAS-INDUSTRY, CAS-GOLDENSTATE-B, CAS-CAMBRIDGE, CAS-HILLCREST, CAS-GREENHILL, CAS-SLOAN, CAS-VALVERDE-A, CAS-VALVERDE-C, according to Watch Duty.

To see the Genasys Protect evacuation map, visit protect.genasys.com.

This is a breaking news story, and additional information will be added as it becomes available.