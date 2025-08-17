Car hauler catches fire, SigAlert issued

A car hauler transporting several Teslas caught fire while traveling southbound on Interstate 5 just north of Balboa Boulevard on Saturday evening, shutting down all lanes for an unknown duration of time, according to a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall-area office.

Officers were dispatched to a vehicle fire at approximately 5:35 p.m., said Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall office, and on arrival they found a car hauler fully engulfed in flames while it was carrying Teslas, he added.

The incident prompted CHP officers to issue a SigAlert for at least two hours at 5:54 p.m., while firefighters with the Los Angeles City Fire Department worked on extinguishing the flames, Burgos-Lopez said.

Because a Tesla’s electric vehicle battery burns hotter and is more difficult to extinguish than a gas-powered car, a Hazmat team was also dispatched to the scene of the incident, he added.

A SigAlert was initially extended for an unknown period of time as the batteries in the vehicles may burn for a while, but during a follow up Burgos-Lopez stated all southbound lanes of the I-5 and the truck route were shut down. Information on when lanes would reopen was not available as of the publication this story.

No injuries were reported and the driver of the hauler was able to exit before the flames grew bigger, Burgos-Lopez said, but information on how the vehicle caught fire was unknown as officers were still actively investigating the cause.

According to the SigAlert app, which provides real-time traffic information, traffic on the southbound lanes of I-5 was backed up as far as Lyons Ave and as far as Placerita Canyon Road on State Route 14.

Commuters were advised to take The Old Road to avoid the closure but heavy traffic was to be expected, he added.