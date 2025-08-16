Child airlifted to hospital after rock-climbing accident

An 8-year-old child was given medical transport and airlifted to a hospital after falling off of a rock-climbing wall on the 26000 block of Ferry Lane on Friday evening, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the L.A. County Fire Department.

Fire Station Capt. David Dantic reported that units were first dispatched to the scene at 6:33 p.m. and arrived four minutes later. The child was transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, where the child was taken to a helicopter and airlifted to the hospital.

SCV Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Jerome Gage reported that the child was conscious and breathing but had no additional information regarding the patient’s current condition.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.