CHP: Speeder tops 100 mph  

A California Highway Patrol officer arrested a woman driving more than 100 mph through Lake Hughes on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The 20-year-old suspect from Bakersfield was seen around 6:02 a.m. initially driving at an estimated 105 mph on Interstate 5, according to a message from Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall-area Office.

“As the officer attempted to catch the vehicle for an enforcement stop, the driver continued to accelerate, in and out of traffic and tailgating other vehicles, reaching speeds of up to 114 mph,” wrote Burgos-Lopez, describing her driving as “a wanton disregard for the safety of the motoring public.”

The officer ultimately made an enforcement stop on the right shoulder of Interstate 5, north of Lake Hughes Road, for suspicion of reckless driving.

“While the driver was in custody, the driver was found to have controlled substances and an outstanding felony warrant out of Kern County,” he added.

She was arrested on suspicion of drug-possession and reckless driving offenses. She was taken into custody and held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

She was given a November court date for her arrest, but custody records did not indicate she had been released from custody as of this story’s publication.