COC to host Welcome Day on Friday 

News release

College of the Canyons is scheduled to host Welcome Day on Friday to introduce the incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students, to the college before the start of the fall 2025 semester.

Created as a one-stop introduction to the college, the event will feature workshops on a variety of topics such as financial aid and how to be a successful COC student.

“Welcome Day offers new students and their families the chance to explore campus spaces, engage with faculty and staff, and learn about the academic and support services available during their college journey,” Gabrielle Danis, director of student outreach and Welcome Center at the college, said in a news release. “Workshops offered during the event aim to inform new college students on how to succeed academically and make the most of COC’s plentiful resources.”

Students will also be able to speak to faculty representatives and explore the various degree and certificate programs offered at COC.

In addition, students can receive personalized help with applying and registering for the fall semester, get their student ID, meet fellow new students and professors, take a campus tour, and learn about the campus environment and support programs.

Welcome Day is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Center and Canyons Hall, located at the college’s Valencia campus.

Workshops will be held every half hour from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Though this free event is designed for newly enrolled students, current and prospective students and their families are also welcome.

Parking will be free in all college lots for the duration of the event. For more information, go to www.canyons.edu/studentservices/enrollmentservices/welcomeday.