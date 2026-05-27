Include Everyone Project to host adaptive performing arts camp 

News release

The Include Everyone Project of SCV is scheduled starting June 15 to host its summer camp, “The Magic Within,” the Santa Clarita Valley’s only adaptive performing arts camp designed to empower individuals of all abilities through the joy of performance, the nonprofit announced in a news release.

“The Magic Within” invited participants to explore their creativity, build confidence, and develop performing arts skills in a supportive setting, with classes held at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia.

This year’s two-week camp culminates in a public performance.

Include Everyone Project of SCV also announced that applications are now being accepted for the Kevin Finklestein Scholarship, which is funded through community donations and may cover a family’s partial or complete registration costs.

The Jr. Stars Camp (ages 3-5) runs 11 a.m. to noon June 15-19 and the cost is $75 for the week.

The Stars Camp (ages 5-adult) runs 1:30-4 p.m. daily for two weeks (June 15-19 and June 22-26) and families may enroll for one or both weeks at $125 per week.

Week 2 includes the final performance on June 26, with that day’s class being held at Newhall Family Theatre, 24607 Walnut St., Newhall.

This performance will showcase the talents and hard work of all “The Magic Within” campers. Campers of all abilities are welcomed — including those with autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, attention-deficit disorder, Down syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, cerebral palsy, and more.

Participants are encouraged to bring a caregiver, aide, or helper if needed at no additional cost to ensure full comfort and support.

“We are incredibly excited to bring our summer camp back to the Santa Clarita Valley,” Kristen DeBenedetto, executive director of IEPSCV, said in the release. “This camp is more than just performing arts; it’s about fostering a sense of belonging, celebrating unique abilities, and providing a platform for every individual to shine. We believe everyone deserves the chance to experience the magic of the stage.”

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. To learn more and secure a spot for your performer, visit www.iepscv.org/camp-information.