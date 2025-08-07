DA charges pursuit suspect with ID fraud 

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office leveled a handful of charges at a Los Angeles woman arrested by officers with the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall-area Office following a brief July 2 pursuit on Interstate 5.

Jasmine Ibarra, 31, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony evading arrest charge and four other counts that she used someone else’s identification to defraud others, as well as allegations she committed these crimes while on parole, according to a criminal complaint.

CHP officers reportedly tried to perform a traffic stop on a gray four-door Kia heading north toward Calgrove Boulevard around 1:49 a.m. with no headlights on, and the Kia initially pulled off the nearby exit, according to a court order requested by the CHP to collect DNA evidence from Ibarra.

She eventually stopped the car on The Old Road, allowing officers to pull over and approach the vehicle, observing Ibarra behind the wheel and a male passenger, who remains unknown, according to the responding officers’ report.

As officers walked to the car, Ibarra took off again, this time leading officers through two construction zones, before the second one stopped her in her tracks due to a road closure, according to the officer’s report.

Ibarra then slid over to the passenger seat and stuck her hands out the window to surrender.

Officers wrote that Ibarra made furtive movements as they called her back to the vehicle and then reported finding a gun next to her vehicle where she was standing.

Investigators suspect Ibarra handled the gun, which was the reason they sought to collect her DNA in a search warrant, according to her court records.

Information regarding Ibarra’s previous conviction was not immediately available Wednesday.

She is being held in LASD custody in lieu of $370,000 bail. She’s due back in court Sept. 3 for her next hearing in San Fernando.