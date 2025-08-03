Deputies: 2 detained after unlawfully burning items in church parking lot 

One adult and one juvenile were detained after unlawfully burning items in a church parking at the 27000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road on Sunday morning, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were dispatched to the call at 6:01 a.m., arrived about eight minutes later and made contact with the suspects, according to Deputy Nicolas Marinelli with the station.

Marinelli said that one of the individuals was from out of town and the other one was a local resident, Marinelli said.

The juvenile was given a citation, while the adult was being booked at the station, according to Marinelli.