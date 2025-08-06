Deputies: Homeless man breaks into recreational area to use stove  

A 34-year-old homeless man was arrested on suspicion of burglary in the early hours of Monday morning, after he entered a building to use the stove, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 23800 block of Grandview Drive in Valencia following a burglary alarm call, Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in an email to The Signal.

On arrival, deputies made contact with the suspect, a 34-year-old man from Jefferson City, Missouri, and he told authorities he was homeless and entered the location to use the stove.

The building he entered was a recreational community pool center within the homeowners association community, Miller said in the email, and he was taken into custody and booked in the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail on suspicion of felony burglary charges, where he remains in custody as of the publication of this story.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the homeless count data for 2025 last month during a news conference for all of Los Angeles County including the SCV. City-by-city raw data was not available.

Va Lecia Adams Kellum, chief executive officer of LAHSA , stated during the news conference there was an estimated 4% or 72,308 people experiencing homelessness in the county.

Unsheltered homelessness saw an approximate 9.5% decrease countywide in 2025, Adams Kellums said during the news conference, and sheltered homelessness saw a 4.7% increase, according to a LAHSA news release on the subject.

The suspect was due at the San Fernando Superior Courth for his preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs available online.