Deputies investigating Costa Brava shooting incident

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies are investigating reports of a shooting incident that occurred on Costa Brave in Newhall on Thursday night, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokesperson Shirley Miller.

Deputies initially contacted the reported victims of the shooting, who were inside of their vehicle. While no injuries were noted, authorities found evidence of gunfire on the vehicle’s exterior. No arrests have been made as of Friday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.