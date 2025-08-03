Deputies: Juvenile arrested on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon 

A juvenile has been detained and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a fight with another juvenile at the 29000 block of Garnet Canyon Drive on Saturday night, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The fight took place at Pacific Crest Park during a party with underage drinking, according to Deputy Nicolas Marinelli with the station.

The first call was at about 10:05 p.m., with a second call of the party at 10:49 p.m., Marinelli said.

Marinelli added that he could not determine the exact time when the first units arrived on the scene due to them patrolling the area.

The juvenile suspect smashed a bottle of alcohol on the victim during the fight, Marinelli said.

The victim was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to Marinelli.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and transported to Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, Marinelli said.