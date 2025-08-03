Deputies: Man arrested on suspicion of burglary at LA Fitness 

A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary at the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

A plumber was at the LA Fitness at the time of the incident and said he saw a man who appeared to be in his 30s stealing a bag of tools, according to Deputy Nicolas Marinelli with the station.

Deputies were dispatched at 2:28 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 2:35 a.m., Marinelli said.

They detained and arrested the man on suspicion of the burglary, Marinelli said.

The suspect was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for evaluation, according to Marinelli.

He will be transported to the station for booking, Marinelli said.