Deputies: Two men at large after stealing wallets from cars in Sprouts Valencia parking lot 

Several calls of service were reported after two men approached people in the Sprouts parking lot in Valencia on Monday afternoon saying something was wrong with their tires, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

One woman told deputies that she was approached by a young man, possibly in his early 20s, knocking on her car window telling her, “Hey, something is wrong with your tire. Here, come out of your car and I’ll show you what the problem is,” according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station.

Miller added that the woman said she got out of her car to look, and a second man stole her wallet from the car.

In the same area, another woman said she had a similar encounter but did not feel right about the situation, so she filed a report, Miller said.