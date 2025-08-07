Evacuation warnings issued: ‘Canyon Fire’ breaks out near Val Verde 

A brush fire, dubbed the “Canyon Fire,” prompted evacuation warnings Thursday afternoon in portions of Ventura and L.A. Counties, including areas of Hasley Canyon, Romero Canyon and Val Verde.

The fire broke out on the 6700 block of Holser Canyon Road near Val Verde, according to the Watch Duty app.

The fire is at about 30 acres burning with light fuels going at a rapid rate of speed, as of the publication of this story, according to Watch Duty.

The fire is burning with topography and a 5-mph west wind, according to the Watch Duty app.

An additional five type three engine strike teams (25 engines), three dozer strike teams (six dozers) and one hand crew strike team (two crews) have been requested, according to Watch Duty.

Air Attack has requested an additional two type one air tankers, according to the Watch Duty app.

There are current evacuation warnings or Level 2 warnings for Los Angeles County in CAS-HASLEY, CAS-OAKCANYON, CAS-ROMERO, CAS-VALVERDE, according to the Watch Duty app and the Genasys Protect evacuation map.

To see the Genasys Protect evacuation map, visit tinyurl.com/4yeb7jmd.