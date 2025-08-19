Fire reported at recycling center in Canyon Country 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a fire that broke out at a recycling center in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Fire Department official.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 20800 block of Santa Clara Street at 12:28 p.m. to reports of a working structure fire, said Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman with the L.A. County Fire Department.

The first crew arrived at the scene of the incident only a minute after dispatch time, and according to radio dispatch traffic, the blaze was an outside fire at a recycling center.

Hazmat was asked to respond to the incident, which had multiple spots on fire throughout the location, according to radio dispatch traffic.

Information on how the fire erupted was not immediately available as of the publication of this story.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.