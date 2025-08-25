First-responders take medical call at VHS 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded Monday to Valencia High School regarding an emergency medical services call, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

L.A. County Fire officials confirmed a medical call to the campus occurred shortly after 11 a.m., and officials were on the scene one minute after the initial call, according to department records.

Officials with the campus and the William S. Hart Union High School District declined to share any information other than a student had a medical issue on campus.

“There was a student who required medical attention,” according to an email from Debbie Dunn, communications director for the Hart district. She added, “911 was called and they are currently evaluating the student.”

An ambulance was seen arriving on campus at 11:12 a.m. with its lights and sirens flashing.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said the campus’ school resource deputy also responded to the call, but the incident was being handled by the L.A. County Fire Department as of about 11:15 a.m.

Station officials did not have detailed information regarding the circumstances of the call as of 11:40 a.m., according to Lt. Dustin Wiemann of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Kamryn Martell contributed to this report.