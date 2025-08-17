Food and Wine Festivals 

As the summer winds down and fall arrives, some of California’s favorite foodie festivals are being held before the end of the year. It’s time to add these events to your calendar. Eat, drink and be merry.

Del Mar Wine + Food Festival

Sept. 10-14

Surf Sports Park, 14989 Via de la Valle,

Del Mar 92014

Info delmar.wine

The Del Mar Wine + Food Festival is a premier culinary celebration, founded to celebrate the good life with the ultimate cookout. Enjoy appearances by celebrity chefs, local legends, craft brewers and top winemakers for a one-of-a-kind tasting experience by the coast.

The event kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 10 with an opening night dinner and will continue with special events until the two-day Grand Tasting on Saturday and Sunday.

Throughout the festival a number of celebrity chefs will host dinners or other events, catch headliner Guy Fieri along with Michael Voltaggio, Marc Murphy, Brian Malarkey, Carlos Anthony, Beau MacMillian, Jet Tila, Karen Krasne and others.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Feeding San Diego.

Fresh loukoumathes, donut treats drizzled with honey, nuts and cinnamon, are among the many popular and authentic Greek treats served at the annual Pasadena Greek Food Festival. Photo Pasadena Greek Food Festival.

Pasadena Greek Fest

Sept. 19-21, Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon-10 p.m.

778 S Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena 91107

Info www.pasadenagreekfest.com

The popular Pasadena Greek Festival is a vibrant celebration of Greek culture featuring food, traditional music and dance performances.

Food featured at the festival will include:

Tyropites Greek cheese pies in filo dough

Spanokopites spinach and feta in filo dough

Galaktoboureko layers of filo filled with custard and scented syrup

Karithopita walnut cake spiced with cinnamon and ground cloves

Diples thin sheets of fried dough with honey and covered in cinnamon and walnuts

Dolmathes grape leaves filled with seasoned rice and beef

Loukoumades donut treats drizzled with honey, nuts and cinnamon

Koulourakia traditional twisted butter cookies

Melomakarona traditional Christmas cookies in honey syrup, sprinkled with nuts

Kourambiethes butter cookies covered with powdered sugar and Kataifi rolled filo pastry filled with nuts, drizzled with syrup.

The festival will also favor popular favorites like Greek jam tarts, grilled lamb chops, pork skewers, Greek salad, gyros, baklava and roasted leg of lamb.

Parking: Santa Anita Race Track, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia 91007. Parking is free at Santa Anita Race Track Parking Gate 6.

Buses to and from the main event and parking area depart every 10 minutes, ensuring convenient transportation for all attendees. The service runs from opening until close, making it easy for you to your visit.

California Avocado Festival

Oct. 3-5

800 Linden Ave., Carpinteria 93013

Info www.avofest.org

The 39th California Avocado Festival in downtown Carpinteria offers three days of peace, love and guacamole.

The event includes 60+ bands on three stages, 50 arts & crafts and commercial vendors and 15 food vendors. All proceeds of the festival benefit the Carpinteria Education Foundation and the Future Farmers of America.

This event celebrates the California avocado with food and fun and is held on Linden Avenue between Carpinteria Avenue and 6th Street. The festival features a Block Party on Friday from 1-10 p.m., and continues Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food options include classic guacamole, avocado ice cream, avocado pizza, avocado tacos, avocado sushi, deep fried avocados and more.

Think you make the world’s best guac? Enter the guacamole contest. Sunday, Oct. 5 in the Mac Brown Grotto Tent. Bring your special guacamole to enter into the contest.

Check in 10-11 a.m. Judging at noon. Open to all ages. Recommended minimum of one pint of guacamole. Judges will grade on presentation, taste and texture. Forms available to fill out on site.

Los Angeles Times Food Bowl Night Market

Oct. 10-11 VIP early entry 6:30 p.m. 7:30-10 p.m.

City Market Social House, 1145 San Pedro St., Los Angeles 90015

Info lafoodbowl.com

Tickets are now on sale for this ultimate foodie party which features top restaurants and endless bites. This is a 21 and older event only.

Every ticket includes unlimited bites and sips from L.A.’s most legendary restaurants and rising stars, plus music, activities, swag and more.

San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival

Nov. 7-9

Embarcadero Marina Park North, 400 Kettner Blvd., San Diego 92101

Info www.sandiegowineclassic.com

This is one of the country’s most talked about weeks in wine and food. The San Diego Food + Wine Festival was named the winner of the 2023 and 2024 USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contests for Best Wine Festival.

This event features food and wine on an equal footing. Some of the country’s most talented chefs, sommeliers and artisans convene in San Diego alongside the city’s hottest tastemakers at this annual festival.

The 21st annual festival lineup features San Diego’s hottest new restaurants, hidden gems and local favorites, as well as restaurants from out-of-town guest chef superstars.

The event includes more than 50 dinners and other events but the highlights of the festival include:

Grean Decant Friday, Nov. 7, 6-9 p.m. A star-studded tasting experience featuring luxury wines and spirits and your favorite award-winning chefs. Benefits the James Beard Foundation.

Grand Tasting Saturday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. An icon. A legend. The event that started it all. Featuring 300+ of your favorite tastemakers and purveyors alongside the San Diego Bay. Food, wine, beer, spirits and live music. Tickets are all inclusive. All food and beverage tastings are included in ticket price. Must be 21+ to attend. No infants or children permitted.

Grand Fiesta Sunday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. A celebration of the rich cross-border culinary and cultural influence of Latin America on Southern California.

Each event is ticketed separately. Tickets are now on sale. 