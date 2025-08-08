Former CHP officer pleads not guilty 

A 43-year-old former California Highway Patrol officer charged wtih 10 counts, including criminal threats and possession of assault weapons, pleaded not guilty on July 30.

Brian Timothy Powers, of Castaic, was held to answer after refusing a preliminary hearing.

He appeared July 16 in front of Judge Pamela Usher at L.A. County Superior Court in San Fernando for a scheduled preliminary hearing in Department E, but Powers declined the proceeding and accepted the arraignment, according to the minute order for the hearing.

Despite his background, Usher explained the procedure to the former law enforcement officer. “That means you’re entitled to a preliminary hearing, and I can only hold you to answer for those charges, if the prosecution showed through the presentation of evidence that you probably committed the offenses in the complaint,” Usher said, according to the hearing’s transcript.

Usher also explained Powers’ rights to question the witnesses against him and subpoena power to bring forth any witnesses in his defense.

Powers acknowledged his rights and waived them, before Usher held him to answer on all 10 counts.

In addition to criminal threats and disobeying a court order, Powers is now facing four counts of possession of automatic weapons and four counts of possession of an undetectable firearm.

Powers remains free in lieu of $80,000 bail while he awaits his next court date, a formal arraignment July 30, when he’s expected to file a plea to the charges.

His next hearing date is scheduled for Sept. 23.