Hawk Fire breaks out in Acton 

A brush fire, dubbed the “Hawk Fire,” broke out in Acton at the 35900 block of Trenmar Drive on Thursday afternoon and was quickly estimated at 80 acres running uphill in brush at 3:51 p.m., according to Watch Duty app.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 3:17 p.m., according to officials with the Fire Department.

There are no injuries reported as of the publication of this story, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

There are possible structures threatened but Aldana was unsure about how many.

Air attack has requested an additional four type-three air tankers, according to the Watch Duty app.

The “Hawk Fire” has scorched 276.7 acres near Acton, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Law enforcement is conducting localized evacuations, according to the Watch Duty app.

A third alarm response has now been requested, according to the Watch Duty app.

There was an estimated potential of another 100 acres in 45 minutes at 3:41 p.m., according to the Watch Duty app.

Air attack has requested an additional two type-one air tankers and two type-three air tankers, according to the Watch Duty app.

A second alarm response was requested at 3:33 p.m., according to the Watch Duty app.

There is a moderate to rapid rate of speed with a structure threat to the east, per a helicopter at the scene, according to Watch Duty.