Jim de Bree | Tariff Impacts Coming the Down Track?

For most of my life, I have enjoyed model railroading as a hobby. Today, most model railroad equipment is made in special order batches. If you see something you want, you order it and two years later it becomes available. Virtually all model locomotives and rolling stock are made in China.

Back in October 2023, I ordered some HO scale Southern Pacific passenger cars. Today, the manufacturer notified me that they are ready for delivery and sent me an invoice. At the bottom of the invoice they added a 9.8% “Surcharge due to U.S. Government Tariff.” Until now, for the most part, the model railroad industry has absorbed tariffs but clearly many companies in that industry can no longer afford to do so and stay in business.

Is this a harbinger for other industries? We will simply have to wait and see.

Jim de Bree

Valencia