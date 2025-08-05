LASD: SCV deputies arrest Palmdale man accused of rape in AV 

A Special Victims Bureau detective Monday confirmed a Palmdale man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault Friday morning in Santa Clarita and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Luis Mejia, 41, who listed his occupation as car washer in arrest records, was taken into custody shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online.

Sgt. Joseph Mesa of the Special Victims Unit wrote in an email Monday that detectives from his unit began investigating an allegation involving Mejia that was reported March 3, in the city of Palmdale.

“The suspect was unknown and unidentified at the time of the report,” Mejia said. “During the investigation, detectives developed leads and identified the suspect.”

Mesa said after detectives identified Mejia as their suspect, they took their information to a judge, who granted a Ramey warrant for Mejia’s arrest based on the evidence.

Mesa said Monday he did not have the exact location of Mejia’s arrest.

LASD custody records indicated he was still in jail Monday and being held in lieu of $1.2 million bail.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not have any charging information immediately available.