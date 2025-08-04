Brush fire spreads to back yard in Saugus 

By Perry Smith and Kamryn Martell

Signal Staff Writers

L.A. County firefighters responded to a small brush fire that broke out Monday near Santa Clarita Park and spread into a resident’s yard.

The address for the initial call was at 12:37 p.m. for 27286 Seco Canyon Road, according to fire officials.

First responders hose down the backyard after a spot fire on the 27200 block of Seco Canyon Road, Monday, August 4, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Richard Moberg, one of the neighbors near the home, said his son, Seth, and he began to see flames coming from above the telephone pole and into the whole backyard, which became torched.

“Me and my son, we jumped the fence … And then we got the hose, start hosing it down, then we yelled for the neighbor. They got their hose,” Moberg said. “We hosed down the area before we got into the house. And then it took a while before the fire trucks … so they have to go through different houses because they couldn’t get in.”

Supervisor Fred Fielding of the Fire Department said the available information indicated firefighters were at the location of the fire within 12 minutes.

It was a small incident, he said, with no size estimate given, and no structure was threatened, and no injuries reported. No further assistance from additional firefighters was requested.

Forward progress was stopped at 12:45 p.m., according to officials.