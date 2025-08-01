Person arrested on suspicion of DUI after single-vehicle traffic collision 

A person was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a single-vehicle traffic collision resulted in a car hitting a fire hydrant and flipping over on the 28700 block of Newhall Ranch Road in the early hours of Friday morning, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies received the call at 12:01 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 12:08 a.m., according to Deputy Garrett Rifkin with the station.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to an initial call at 12:03 a.m. for a traffic collision involving a person who was trapped, according to Jonathan Torres, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:10 a.m. and quickly realized that no one was trapped and there was one vehicle overturned, Torres said.

Firefighters contacted the local water company, and they were en route at 12:15 a.m. to help stop the fire hydrant, according to Torres.

There were no patients or transports reported, but there was a paramedic on the scene, Torres said.

Firefighters closed the call at 12:48 a.m., Torres said.