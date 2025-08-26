Report: Teens ride skateboard on roof of Peachland Elementary  

Four juveniles were reported to be riding their skateboards on the rooftop of Peachland Elementary School in Newhall on Monday evening, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

The station received reports of four juveniles riding their skateboards on the rooftop of the school campus building at approximately 6:14 p.m., Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Tuesday in a phone call with The Signal.

Once deputies arrived at the school on the 24800 block of Peachland Avenue, the four individuals were unable to be located, Miller added.

The incident occurred after school hours, once classes were no longer in session.

According to the Peachland Elementary School bell schedule available online, grades 1-6 are out of school by 2:30 p.m. and TK and kindergarten classes end by 1:35 p.m.

“Our district is committed to maintaining our campuses safe,” Newhall School District Superintendent Leticia Hernandez said in a prepared statement to The Signal. “We appreciate the support of our community in helping maintain a safe environment in our schools.”

Hernandez did not provide information regarding the extent of damage to the rooftop, or if it suffered any, during the incident.