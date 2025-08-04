Santa Clarita man ID’ed after fatal Newhall Pass collision  

Officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office have confirmed the identity of the 88-year-old man who died following a two-vehicle collision on The Old Road and Weldon Canyon Road on Saturday afternoon.

Antonio Gomez, 88, of Santa Clarita, was the driver in the Pontiac Grand AM who died following a two-vehicle traffic collision on The Old Road and Weldon Canyon Road, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer for the CHP.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication, Burgos-Lopez said.