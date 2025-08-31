Blog

Sheriff’s Department remembers Deputy Jake Kuredjian, 24 years later 

Marking the 24th anniversary of Dep. Jake Kuredjian’s line-of-duty death, new planted flowers and small American flags refresh the memorial site in Stevenson Ranch, Aug. 31, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Marking the 24th anniversary of Dep. Jake Kuredjian’s line-of-duty death, new planted flowers and small American flags refresh the memorial site in Stevenson Ranch, Aug. 31, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department honored fallen Deputy Jake Kuredjian on Sunday, marking the 24th anniversary of his line-of-duty death. 

According to Deputy Nicolas Marinelli of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, some deputies gathered early Sunday morning at Kuredjian’s memorial site on Stevenson Ranch Parkway and Poe Parkway in Stevenson Ranch, and many were to take part in a private observance later in the day at the SCV Sheriff’s Station in Canyon Country. 

“They’re going to have one here at the station,” Marinelli said Sunday morning during a telephone interview. “We’re just keeping it within the station itself today.” 

Kuredjian, who was 40 years old at the time of his death, served 17 years in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, he was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 31, 2001, while backing up United States marshals serving a search warrant at a home on Brooks Circle in Stevenson Ranch.   

As part of Sunday’s tribute, deputies cleaned and refreshed Kuredjian’s memorial site, Marinelli said, planting new flowers and placing small American flags around the area. 

“If the residents of the area do go and visit,” he added, “it’ll look nice.” 

Michael Picarella

