Sulphur Springs to provide CAASPP report 

The Sulphur Springs Union School District is scheduled to report on student test results for the 2025 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress at Wednesday’s governing board meeting, according to the board agenda.

The CAASPP System, a test designed to support educators and students and promote high-quality teaching and learning, evaluates students on categories including English language arts and literacy, mathematics, and a California Science Test, also known as CAST, according to a presentation attached to the agenda.

The goal of the system is to ensure that state standards are being met, and students are prepared for college and career readiness, according to the presentation. Students across the district wide were given the assessment. Students with disabilities were assessed using the California Alternative Assessment.

Achievement levels and scores are measured on a 1 through 4 scale criteria, according to the presentation, with Level 1 signifying “Standard not met” and Level 4 signifying “Standard Exceeded.”

According to the presentation, SSUSD personnel will also provide a year-to-year analysis dating back to 2023 to identify problem areas across all nine K-6 elementary schools.

The next governing board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the district office located at 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way in Canyon Country.