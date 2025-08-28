Three Church Planting Lessons from Eddie and Jessica Cole’s Journey with the Association of Related Churches 

Byline: Daniel Fusch

Every church planting story is unique. For Eddie and Jessica Cole, pastors of Lifepoint Church Hampton Roads, the path to planting wasn’t a straight line but a winding journey of faith, detours, and rediscovered calling. Their story highlights how the Association of Related Churches (ARC) helps pastors step into God’s plan for their lives—and why no one should have to plant a church alone.

1. Delays Don’t Mean Denials

More than 20 years ago, Eddie and Jessica sensed God calling them to plant a church￼. They went through assessment with their denomination, but instead of planting, they were asked to step into a revitalization role at a struggling church in New York City after 9/11. What they thought would be a short partnership turned into 13 years of ministry.

Looking back, they see this detour not as wasted time, but as preparation. During that season, Eddie connected with Daniel Floyd, who later introduced them to the Association of Related Churches (ARC). Their passion for church planting was reignited, and they eventually knew the time had come. Their story proves that God’s timing is perfect—delays don’t mean denials.

2. Experience Doesn’t Replace Support

With decades of ministry experience, the Coles expected to lean on their wisdom and stability when it came time to plant. But church planting brings unique challenges—no matter your age or experience￼.

What made the difference was the support of the Association of Related Churches. Through ARC, the Coles discovered they weren’t facing challenges alone. “When you’re with a group like ARC, you’re not going to face a challenge that somebody else hasn’t already been through,” Eddie explained. ARC’s network of church leaders provided wisdom, encouragement, and practical systems to help their launch succeed.

3. Plant with Family, Not in Isolation

When the Coles moved to Virginia to prepare for planting, they fell in love with the people and vision of Lifepoint Church. Instead of launching independently, they chose to plant Lifepoint Hampton Roads as part of the Lifepoint family￼.

For them, this wasn’t just about shared branding—it was about planting with family. Hampton Roads, with nearly one million people disconnected from a faith community, is a region hungry for the Gospel. Partnering with Lifepoint and ARC gave the Coles the strength of a family behind them as they stepped into a city that isn’t always church-friendly.

A Lesson for Every Planter

Eddie and Jessica’s journey with the Association of Related Churches is a reminder that church planting isn’t about perfect plans or smooth paths. It’s about perseverance, community, and trust in God’s timing.

To anyone feeling the call to plant, the Coles offer this encouragement: don’t let fear stop you. Planting a church is one of the greatest adventures of faith—and with ARC, you never have to do it alone.

