According to Klaviyo, over 167,000 businesses rely on it to run hundreds of thousands of email and SMS campaigns each month, underscoring the demand for effective, data-backed communication in ecommerce.

In this article, we’ve prepared 5 of the best Klaviyo agencies for brands looking to improve their email marketing. Each agency offers proven expertise in campaign planning, automation, and performance optimization using Klaviyo.

We’ve carefully evaluated their experience, services, and client results to help you choose a partner that can manage campaigns efficiently, improve customer retention, and offer consistent revenue through targeted email marketing.

Let’s begin.

How We Selected the Best Klaviyo Agencies?

To identify the most effective Klaviyo email marketing agencies, we applied a structured evaluation process using both qualitative and quantitative benchmarks. When selecting agencies, we prioritized those with a proven track record of success, the ability to provide strategic insights, and a strong alignment with specific business needs.

Our goal was to spotlight agencies with a strong track record of delivering results through Klaviyo’s advanced features.

Each agency was assessed based on:

Proven experience with Klaviyo platform integrations and automation

Strength of client case studies and success stories

Independent ratings and verified reviews on platforms such as Clutch and G2

Industry specialization, particularly in ecommerce and DTC sectors

Service scope, including strategy, execution, and optimization

Recognition from Klaviyo (e.g., Master Elite Partner status)

Transparency in pricing and client engagement models

Such criteria allowed us to shortlist agencies that consistently deliver high-impact email and SMS marketing campaigns while maintaining professional reliability and technical competence.

Compare the Best Klaviyo Agencies

Before we move on to the deep analysis, the table below provides a side-by-side comparison of the 5 agencies featured in this article.

With InboxArmy as best overall, the table highlights the agencies’ core strengths, service focus, pricing structure, and suitability for different types of businesses.

Agency Founded Location Clients Services Ideal For Pricing 1. InboxArmy 2016 Texas, USA eBay, Hilton, P&G, Airbnb Full-service email/SMS, audits, strategy SMBs, Enterprises, Agencies From $1,500/mo 2. Chronos Agency 2017 Singapore The Oodie, Truly Beauty Email, SMS, push, retention strategy High-growth ecommerce brands Custom / Project-Based 3. Underground Ecom 2017 London, UK Virgin Experiences, Oh Polly Email, SMS, CRM, analytics, consulting Global DTC and ecommerce brands From $5,000+ 4. SmartSites 2011 New Jersey, USA R&Y Compressors, Agile Data SEO, PPC, email/SMS, web design SMBs to Mid-Market Companies From $2,000/mo 5. Andzen 2012 Brisbane, Australia Moana Bikini, SABO, MedCart Lifecycle strategy, email/SMS, loyalty programs DTC, lifestyle, and retail brands From $2,500/mo

Top 5 Klaviyo Agencies – Detailed List

Clutch Rating: 4.9/5

Location: Grapevine, Texas, United States

InboxArmy is a full-service email marketing agency known for delivering scalable, custom-built campaigns for ecommerce and enterprise clients. As a Klaviyo Silver Master Partner, the agency specializes in lifecycle marketing, automation strategy, and email production.

With a track record across 25+ industries (ecommerce, SaaS, universities, retail, real estate, food and beverages, banks, healthcare, automotive, pets, travel, manufacturing) and 40+ ESP platforms, InboxArmy stands out for its deep technical expertise, efficient workflows, and data-backed results. Founded in 2016, its team includes veteran email marketers with decades of experience in email strategy and execution, positioning InboxArmy in the first place among top Klaviyo agencies.

Services Offered:

Email campaign management

Email strategy and audits

Template design and custom coding

Marketing automation setup

ESP migration and platform consulting

A/B testing and performance optimization

SMS and mobile push campaigns

Deliverability monitoring

List management and segmentation

On-demand design and production support

Pricing: Starts at $1,500/month for managed services. One-off services begin at $500. Custom quotes based on scope.

Clients: eBay, Hilton, Airbnb, Spotify, P&G, Ubisoft, Purple, Unilever

Pros:

Strong technical capabilities and email production capacity

Transparent, scalable pricing

Extensive industry experience

Dedicated account management and flexible engagement options

Cons:

None major cons listed on Clutch

2. Chronos Agency

Clutch Rating: 4.8/5

Location: Singapore (Global remote team with offices in Australia and the U.S.)

Chronos Agency is a lifecycle marketing agency focused on helping ecommerce and DTC brands grow through Klaviyo-powered email, SMS, and push marketing. As a Klaviyo Master Elite Partner, it ranks among the top agencies in APAC for retention marketing.

With over 500 brands served, Chronos applies a data-driven approach to customer journey optimization and campaign strategy, often delivering 20-30% revenue increases from email alone. The agency emphasizes retention and automation over acquisition-heavy tactics, making it a strong fit for brands seeking long-term growth through owned channels.

Services Offered:

Email marketing strategy and automation

SMS and push notification marketing

Klaviyo setup, audits, and optimization

Campaign copywriting, design, and testing

List segmentation and compliance

Lifecycle strategy consulting

Paid media (as a complement to email/SMS efforts)

In-house team training and strategic advisory

Pricing: Custom quotes based on scope. Most engagements start below $10,000. Monthly retainers vary.

Clients: The Oodie, Truly Beauty, Beam Suntory, Dr. Livengood

Pros:

Deep specialization in ecommerce and Klaviyo automation

Proven revenue impact with data-backed strategies

Global team and remote delivery infrastructure

Strong client support and onboarding process

Cons:

Pricing structure not disclosed publicly

Not suited for non-ecommerce businesses

Limited service visibility for non-lifecycle marketing (e.g., SEO, CRO)

Strategy depth may require frequent client-side collaboration

3. Underground Ecom

Clutch Rating: 4.5/5

Location: London, United Kingdom

Underground Ecom is a retention marketing agency focused exclusively on ecommerce brands, offering advanced email, SMS, and CRM strategies through Klaviyo. As a Klaviyo Master Elite Partner, it combines technical execution with a strong emphasis on revenue performance and customer lifetime value. The agency’s global team of 150+ specialists manages over 400 client accounts, delivering highly segmented, personalized campaigns and end-to-end automation. Underground Ecom is known for its aggressive performance targets and has delivered multi-million dollar revenue outcomes through retention channels.

Services Offered:

Full-service email marketing strategy and delivery

Klaviyo setup, design, segmentation, and A/B testing

CRM management and lifecycle mapping

SMS marketing and automation

Analytics and performance reporting

Campaign copywriting and creative

Customer journey mapping

Consulting for internal email teams

Pricing: Minimum project size: $5,000+. Reported monthly retainers near £4,000. Hourly rate: $100-$149.

Clients: Virgin Experiences, Oh Polly, Osprey, RoseSkinCo, Chilly’s

Pros:

Strong track record with ecommerce revenue growth

Extensive team with global reach

High client retention and detailed performance tracking

Dedicated CRM management and automation services

Cons:

Higher pricing compared to mid-tier agencies

Initial campaigns may require multiple revisions to meet expectations

Onboarding may take time for smaller or less technically mature teams

Some clients report inconsistent reporting depth across projects

4. SmartSites

Clutch Rating: 4.9/5

Location: Paramus, New Jersey, United States

SmartSites is a full-service digital marketing agency offering Klaviyo email marketing as part of its broader portfolio, which includes SEO, PPC, and web development. Recognized as a Klaviyo Gold Partner, SmartSites provides tailored solutions for small to mid-market businesses seeking integrated growth across owned and paid channels. With over 1,000 verified 5-star reviews, the agency is known for transparency, structured workflows, and measurable performance outcomes.

Services Offered:

Email and SMS marketing with Klaviyo

Web design and development

PPC and paid social advertising

SEO and content marketing

Conversion rate optimization

Strategy consulting and analytics

Ecommerce solutions (Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento)

Pricing: Retainers typically start at $2,000/month. Project rates range from $1,000 to $20,000+, depending on scope. Custom quotes provided after consultation.

Clients: Ancestral Supplements, R & Y Compressors, Agile Data Sites, AGA Truck Parts

Pros:

Strong cross-channel marketing expertise

Large team with wide-ranging technical capabilities

Google Premier and Microsoft Partner

High volume of positive client reviews across platforms

Cons:

Email services are a smaller focus compared to PPC and web

No public pricing transparency; slower initial quoting process

Some clients report longer onboarding and setup timelines

May be overbuilt for businesses needing email-only support

5. Andzen

Clutch Rating: 4.8/5

Location: Brisbane, Australia

Andzen is a specialist customer journey and lifecycle marketing agency with a focus on Klaviyo-powered email, SMS, and loyalty campaigns. As the first Klaviyo Master Elite Partner in APAC, Andzen positions itself as a strategic partner for ecommerce brands looking to improve customer retention through tailored automation and advanced segmentation. The agency offers end-to-end support for customer journey design, platform integration, and conversion optimization, particularly for DTC and lifestyle brands.

Services Offered:

Email and SMS marketing automation

Loyalty program design and implementation

Customer journey mapping and strategy

Data capture (forms, pop-ups), segmentation, and CDP setup

Klaviyo implementation and optimization

MarTech integration and migration

Analytics and campaign performance reporting

Review and messenger platform integration

Pricing: Typical monthly budgets range from $2,500 to $10,000+. Minimum project size: $1,000+. Hourly rates between $100-$199, depending on service tier.

Clients: Moana Bikini, SABO, Greenskin Wine, Cheeky Chickadee, Runway Scout

Pros:

Advanced lifecycle and loyalty strategy expertise

Strong focus on long-term customer value

APAC-based with global service capability

High-touch service with custom-built automations

Cons:

Limited third-party review presence compared to U.S. agencies

Smaller team size may limit capacity for large-scale enterprises

Price estimates only available post-consultation

Time zone differences can slow collaboration for U.S.-based clients

Final Thoughts

Klaviyo offers powerful tools, but without the right strategy and execution, brands risk leaving revenue on the table.

The agencies featured in this list have all demonstrated the ability to turn Klaviyo’s features into measurable business outcomes (whether through lifecycle automation, retention strategy, or cross-channel integration).

Based on our research, InboxArmy stands out for its technical depth and scalable service model. However, choosing the best Klaviyo agency should depend on your business model, internal resources, and growth goals. The right partner will not only manage campaigns, but also provide strategic guidance to ensure your marketing efforts are aligned with your intended outcomes.

FAQ

1. What does a Klaviyo agency do?

A Klaviyo agency designs, manages, and optimizes email and SMS marketing campaigns using the Klaviyo platform. These agencies typically handle segmentation, automation workflows, A/B testing, creative development, and performance reporting. Their goal is to increase customer lifetime value and retention through personalized communication. Top agencies also provide strategic consulting, ESP migration, and customer journey mapping. Many operate as Klaviyo Partner Agencies, categorized as Silver, Gold, or Master Elite based on certification and platform expertise.

2. How do I choose the best Klaviyo agency for my business?

The best Klaviyo agency aligns with your business goals, technical needs, and budget. Key criteria include demonstrated experience with Klaviyo, proven ROI in case studies, expertise in your industry (e.g., ecommerce, SaaS), and range of services offered, such as automation setup, list segmentation, and lifecycle email strategy. Also consider partner status (Master Elite agencies have priority access to Klaviyo resources), pricing transparency, client retention, and responsiveness. Independent reviews from Clutch and G2 help validate performance and client satisfaction.

3. How much does it cost to hire a Klaviyo agency?

Costs vary based on services, scope, and agency tier. Most top-tier Klaviyo agencies offer monthly retainers starting around $1,500 to $5,000, with high-complexity projects exceeding $10,000. Hourly rates range from $100 to $199. One-time services, such as audits or template design, typically start at $500. Agencies like InboxArmy and Andzen offer tiered packages, while others such as Chronos Agency and Underground Ecom provide custom quotes after consultation. Pricing often reflects level of automation, campaign volume, and strategic involvement.

4. What’s the difference between a Klaviyo agency and an in-house team?

A Klaviyo agency provides specialized skills, tools, and scalability that many in-house teams lack. Agencies bring advanced platform knowledge, creative resources, and dedicated analysts. They often handle setup, execution, and optimization more efficiently across multiple clients and industries. In-house teams may offer more control and closer brand alignment but typically have limited capacity for testing, reporting, or technical implementation. Businesses often use a hybrid model, so that internal teams manage content while agencies handle automation and strategy.

5. Are Klaviyo agencies only for ecommerce brands?

Most Klaviyo agencies focus on ecommerce, especially DTC brands using Shopify, WooCommerce, or BigCommerce. However, many also support service-based businesses, SaaS companies, and digital product sellers. Agencies such as SmartSites and InboxArmy serve both ecommerce and B2B clients, while others like Chronos and Underground Ecom specialize almost exclusively in online retail. Klaviyo itself is optimized for transactional messaging and customer lifecycle automation, which makes it especially effective for product-driven businesses.