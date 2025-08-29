Two detained during Valencia football game

Two juveniles were detained during a football game at Valencia High School on Thursday night, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Sgt. Jerome Gage reported that a sheriff’s deputy who was on duty during the game detained two juveniles at approximately 9 p.m. The deputy then requested backup, which arrived at approximately 9:13 p.m. The incident that led to the detainment has not yet been made public by the SCV Sheriff’s Station. No injuries were reported.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.