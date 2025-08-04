Vehicle fire quickly extinguished on State Route 14 

A vehicle caught fire on the southbound State Route 14 north of Escondido Canyon Road on Sunday afternoon, according to officials with the L.A. County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:32 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 3:44 p.m., according to Fred Fielding, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Upon arrival, the vehicle was seemingly put out on arrival and extra personnel were cancelled, Fielding said.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication, Fielding said.