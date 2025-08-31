Visit Southern California Aquariums 

California has several world-class aquariums throughout the state. Among the most famous is the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey. But you don’t have to travel to Northern California to visit a fantastic aquarium, Southern California has many popular aquariums to satisfy that “under the sea” urge.

U.S. News & World Report has listed the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach and the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla as among the 16 Best Aquariums in the U.S.

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach 90802

Info www.aquariumofpacific.org

Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is the largest aquarium in Southern California, features more than 12,000 animals and 100-plus exhibits showcasing the diversity of the Pacific Ocean.

Visit the Living Coastline exhibit at the Aquarium of the Pacific. ©AQUARIUM OF THE PACIFIC

Explore galleries that feature habitats from the tropical Pacific Ocean, northern Pacific waters and the Southern California/Baja region.

The state-of-the-art Pacific Visions wing offers guests an interactive experience through film, art and technology.

The aquarium is not just about animals living in the water. In the Lorikeet Forest aviary, colorful birds will perch on your shoulder in search of a hand-fed treat.

See what it’s like to be an aquatic vet at the Molina Animal Care Center, then learn where water comes from in SoCal and how to preserve it at Our Water Future.

The most popular exhibits include the Shark Lagoon, the Tropical Pacific Gallery and the Northern Pacific Gallery.

Visitors also enjoy the sea otter and penguin habitats, as well as hands-on exhibits like tide pool touch tanks. The Honda Pacific Visions Theater is also a popular attraction.

Travelers can venture beyond the facility with a naturalist-led harbor cruise to see whales, dolphins, seals, sea lions and more.

You can easily reach the aquarium without a car by taking the Metrolink from any of the four Santa Clarita Valley stations to downtown Los Angeles and transferring to the Metro Rail Red Line (B Line), then transfer at the 7th Street/Metro Center Station to the Blue Line (A Line) to Long Beach. It’s an easy walk to the aquarium from the Downtown Long Beach Station.

Birch Aquarium at Scripps

2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla 92037

Info aquarium.ucsd.edu

The Birch Aquarium in La Jolla combines education with entertainment, offering interactive exhibits, stunning ocean views and a focus on marine research.

As part of the University of California, San Diego, Birch Aquarium is a museum that highlights research by scientists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. It’s home to galleries about the world’s smallest penguin species, seahorses, seadragons, sharks and more.

Learn about coral propagation and conservation in the coral reef area, or view sea-inspired artwork in the “Embodied Pacific: Ocean Unseen” exhibit. Then, discover the touch tanks in Tide Pool Plaza, which imitate tide pools along San Diego’s coastline and house sea life like sea stars, sea anemones, hermit crabs, sea cucumbers and lobsters.

Birch Aquarium requires advance reservations for the general public.

Newhall Aquarium, Learning Center Outreach

Info www.facebook.com/newhallaquarium; (661) 603-4499

Closer to home, the Newhall Aquarium and Learning Center Educational Outreach brings the aquarium to you. The Newhall Aquarium’s physical location has closed, but the educational outreach program is still alive and well.

Interactive marine animal education and touch tank experience is available currently to the Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley, exclusively, and is ideal for kids.

Take advantage of this program and book the aquarium program at your school, birthday party, or special event.

Pet small sharks, touch sea urchins, starfish and other marine life at the location of your choice.

Call or message to set the date and time. The 45-minute touch tank programs start at $200 for groups of up to 30.

Heal the Bay Aquarium at the Santa Monica Pier

1600 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica 90401

Info healthebay.org/aquarium

This smaller aquarium focuses on local marine life and offers educational programs.

Under the Santa Monica Pier, see what Heal the Bay’s work is all about. With more than 100 local species on exhibit, hands-on activities for all ages and daily educational programs, the award-winning Heal the Bay Aquarium is the perfect place to immerse yourself in marine science.

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

3720 Stephen M White Dr., San Pedro 90731

Info cma.recreation.parks.lacity.gov

Discover the underwater world of Southern California at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. This aquarium focuses on marine life found off the coast of Los Angeles, with exhibits in a main hall, an aquatic nursery and a research library.

Visit the interactive aquarium where visitors can get up close to sharks, octopi and stingrays.

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center

211 Stearns Wharf, Santa Barbara 93101

Info www.sbnature.org/visit/sea-center

Located on historic Stearns Wharf, this highly interactive regional aquarium offers you close encounters with marine animals from the Santa Barbara Channel.

Explore the underwater world of the Santa Barbara Channel in the upstairs exhibit, Dive In: Our Changing Channel.

Encounter Moon Jellies, a California Moray Eel and more.

Learn about the channel’s unique habitats from rocky reefs to kelp forests and see the animals that live there.

Visit the Wet Deck to try out classic tools for studying the ocean and discover all the life beneath the Sea Center.

Ocean Institute

24200 Dana Point Harbor Dr., Dana Point 92629

Info oceaninstitute.org

The Ocean Institute in Dana Point has aquariums and touch tanks where visitors can see and interact with local marine life.

The institute features a variety of exhibits, including a shark and ray touch tank, an intertidal touch tank and a bubble tank.

The aquarium is open on weekends and is located near Baby Beach, tide pools and the Dana Point Interpretive Center.