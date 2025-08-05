Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery

A West Hollywood woman was arrested on suspicion of charges including attempted robbery and false imprisonment on the 27900 block of Henry Mayo Drive in Valencia on Friday, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect, 32-year-old Gina Aponte, was initially in the process of selling an RV to a man in his 30s and his girlfriend in her 20s when they began a dispute over money that escalated into a physical altercation, according to an emailed statement from SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

Aponte allegedly attempted to take money out of the man’s pocket and grabbed the woman by the arm in an attempt to restrain her, according to Miller. Aponte also allegedly knocked a phone out of one of the victims’ hands, causing the screen to crack, and reportedly blocked the RV door in an attempt to prevent the victims from leaving the vehicle, the statement said.

Deputies responded to the incident at approximately 5:50 p.m. and arrested Aponte on suspicion of felony attempted robbery and false imprisonment, as well as misdemeanor vandalism. Aponte was transported and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail before being released on bond on Sunday.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.