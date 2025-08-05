Woman arrested on suspicion of felony robbery

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery on the 27300 block of Rock Rose Lane in Canyon Country on Friday, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect was allegedly involved in a verbal dispute with a 25-year-old woman over an assigned parking space at an apartment complex, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller. The situation then escalated into a physical confrontation, during which the suspect allegedly physically attacked the victim, reached into her pocket and stole a key and pepper spray.

Deputies responded to the incident at approximately 6:10 p.m., and the victim was given medical treatment on the scene. The 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery, transported to and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail, where she remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail as of the publication of this story.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.