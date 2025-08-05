Woman arrested on suspicion of violating restraining order

A woman was arrested on suspicion of violating a court-issued restraining order on the 13300 block of Silver Canyon Way in Canyon Country last week, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The 33-year-old woman arrived at the residence of a 36-year-old man on Tuesday afternoon despite being subject to an active domestic violence restraining order, according to an emailed statement from SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

Deputies responded to the incident at approximately 1:45 p.m. and arrested the woman on misdemeanor charges.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.